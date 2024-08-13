M&G Plc Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

M&G Plc lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,715 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,974. The firm has a market cap of $175.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.14 and a 200-day moving average of $180.84.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.