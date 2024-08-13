M&G Plc Grows Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

M&G Plc increased its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in PDD were worth $28,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth about $1,075,172,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PDD by 15,755.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,169 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in PDD by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,100 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth $235,666,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,883,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD stock traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $144.02. 5,367,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,306,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.00. The firm has a market cap of $198.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.63. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.44 and a 52 week high of $164.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

