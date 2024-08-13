M&G Plc Has $42.09 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

M&G Plc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,762 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $42,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 93.2% during the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.39. 9,194,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,368,586. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $381.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

