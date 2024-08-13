M&G Plc Has $51.10 Million Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

M&G Plc lessened its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,860 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc owned about 0.17% of Onsemi worth $51,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ON. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 7,749.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 82,301 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Onsemi by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Onsemi by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,850 shares of company stock worth $5,236,119 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ON. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.61.

Onsemi Price Performance

NASDAQ:ON traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,650,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017,166. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

