M&G Plc Has $80.28 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

M&G Plc decreased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,574 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc owned about 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $80,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,860,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 12,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,733,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,337. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

HDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HDFC Bank

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.