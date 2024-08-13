M&G Plc Increases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

M&G Plc increased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,729,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344,849 shares during the period. V.F. makes up about 1.2% of M&G Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. M&G Plc owned about 3.79% of V.F. worth $206,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,059,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,646,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth $30,527,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $11,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

V.F. stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,299,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,756,173. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

