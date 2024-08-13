M&G Plc Increases Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

M&G Plc lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,919,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,366,000 after acquiring an additional 714,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth $262,283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,430,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,056,000 after buying an additional 75,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,256,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,093,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after buying an additional 403,960 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

VSH stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.12. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $27.81.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

