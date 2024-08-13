M&G Plc Invests $7.28 Million in Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS)

M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,000. M&G Plc owned approximately 13.32% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,292,000. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRNS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,084. The company has a market cap of $51.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

BRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

