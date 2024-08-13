M&G Plc Sells 1,220,235 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

M&G Plc decreased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,372,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,220,235 shares during the period. M&G Plc owned 0.14% of UBS Group worth $126,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 58.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 5,742.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS Group stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.25. 2,054,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,918. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBS Group

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.