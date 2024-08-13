M&G Plc Sells 122,654 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

M&G Plc reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122,654 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $99,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.39. 873,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.25. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $149.00.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.17.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

