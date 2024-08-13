M&G Plc Sells 16,863 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

M&G Plc decreased its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,863 shares during the period. M&G Plc owned 0.44% of Zai Lab worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,829 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 8.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,684,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,061,000 after purchasing an additional 465,337 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,428,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,924,000 after purchasing an additional 387,729 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 435,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 278,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 679,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 140,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $16.25. 229,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,462. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 23,939 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $428,508.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,456,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Yajing Chen sold 2,154 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $38,556.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 23,939 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $428,508.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,833 shares in the company, valued at $20,456,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,934 shares of company stock valued at $902,743. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

