M&G Plc Sells 2,251 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

M&G Plc reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Humana by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Humana by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded up $8.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.84. The company had a trading volume of 524,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,469. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $367.77 and a 200 day moving average of $346.88. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

