M&G Plc Sells 44,036 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

M&G Plc cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,036 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $57,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.00. 781,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,131. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $417.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $389.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

