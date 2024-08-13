M&G Plc Takes $2.75 Million Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,610 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $3,358,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRH by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,760. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average is $79.55.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

