M&G Plc Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

M&G Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,985 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.11% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $113,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $659,925.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,904 shares of company stock worth $6,607,149 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.51. 1,870,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,548. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.03 and its 200-day moving average is $206.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $227.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

