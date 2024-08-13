MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Gap Down to $24.63

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.63, but opened at $23.95. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 11,163 shares traded.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

