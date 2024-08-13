Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 254 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) President Stephen Hoge sold 254 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $21,361.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,442,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,302,223.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $1,816,800.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $2,072,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $49,274.50.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.90. 2,930,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,957. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.47. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. Moderna’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

