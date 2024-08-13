Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $510.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $456.00.

Get Moody's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCO

Moody’s Trading Down 0.9 %

MCO stock opened at $460.58 on Monday. Moody’s has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $465.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $433.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $3,710,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.