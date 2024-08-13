Morgan Stanley Increases Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $40.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VCTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VCTR

Victory Capital Trading Down 2.7 %

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 94,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.