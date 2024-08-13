Morgan Stanley Lowers DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $47.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DKNG. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $52,889,617 in the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

