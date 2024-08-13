Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 5,149 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total transaction of $1,571,989.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,610,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,402,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.05. 57,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,610. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.38 and a twelve month high of $330.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.29.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $867,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $2,090,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Morningstar by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 4,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

