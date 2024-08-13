Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) PT Raised to $34.00 at Scotiabank

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

MYGN stock remained flat at $27.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 75,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,149. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.95. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,880,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,728,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,880,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,728,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,524,000 after acquiring an additional 789,496 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,161,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,370,000 after purchasing an additional 638,147 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 80.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 334,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 149,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

