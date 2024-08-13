Nano Price Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001544 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $121.68 million and $2.07 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,155.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.66 or 0.00591093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00105009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00031974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.75 or 0.00253139 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00035615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00071052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

