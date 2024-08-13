Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Short Interest Down 97.0% in July

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the July 15th total of 929,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nanofilm Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of NNFTF remained flat at C$2.52 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.52. Nanofilm Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of C$2.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.52.

Nanofilm Technologies International Company Profile

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides nanotechnology solutions in Singapore, China, Japan, and Vietnam. The company operates through Advanced Materials, Industrial Equipment, Nanofabrication, and Sydrogen segments. The Advanced Materials segment offers advanced materials through surface solution services based on vacuum coating technologies and processes.

