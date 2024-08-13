Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Short Interest Down 97.0% in July

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the July 15th total of 929,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nanofilm Technologies International Stock Performance
Shares of NNFTF remained flat at C$2.52 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.52. Nanofilm Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of C$2.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.52.
Nanofilm Technologies International Company Profile
