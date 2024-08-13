National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Holdings Raised by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,848 shares during the period. National Storage Affiliates Trust comprises 6.4% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $11,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,209.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NSA stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.56. 507,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.