Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the July 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $25.19 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60.
About Naturgy Energy Group
