Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the July 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $25.19 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

