Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Short Interest Up 515.6% in July

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, an increase of 515.6% from the July 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nauticus Robotics stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.64% of Nauticus Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KITT traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,994. The firm has a market cap of $161.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.07. Nauticus Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $83.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.

Nauticus Robotics ( NASDAQ:KITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($8.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention.

