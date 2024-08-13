Navcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $28,379.85 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00071636 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00016808 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008474 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

