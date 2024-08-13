Navigator (NVGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.51 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.68%. On average, analysts expect Navigator to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Navigator stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Navigator has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVGS. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

