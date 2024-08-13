NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $4.32 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.32 or 0.00007142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and $216.86 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00035354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008279 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000553 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,205,201,787 coins and its circulating supply is 1,116,618,378 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,205,112,325 with 1,200,777,875 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.00898303 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 434 active market(s) with $214,490,481.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.