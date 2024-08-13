Needham & Company LLC Lowers Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Price Target to $41.00

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RNAC. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Cartesian Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAC opened at $12.70 on Friday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,105,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

