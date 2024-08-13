Needham & Company LLC Trims Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Target Price to $95.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SYNA. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.44.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $71.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $67.83 and a twelve month high of $121.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.80.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in Synaptics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 9,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 26.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

