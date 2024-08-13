Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 1.3%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $642.20 and last traded at $641.28. Approximately 555,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,889,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $633.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $652.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $619.38. The firm has a market cap of $280.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,218 shares of company stock valued at $60,687,405. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

