NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in NIKE were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.49. 19,713,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,442,523. The stock has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.40. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

