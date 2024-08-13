Noble Family Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,871 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.