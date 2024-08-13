Noble Family Wealth LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Noble Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after acquiring an additional 47,612 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,070,000 after acquiring an additional 33,321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 826,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,548,000 after acquiring an additional 49,428 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $4.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.74. The stock had a trading volume of 301,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,681. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $268.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

