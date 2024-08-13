Northeast Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,686 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOOG traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $318.65. The stock had a trading volume of 140,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,357. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $236.38 and a 1 year high of $350.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.59 and a 200 day moving average of $310.87. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.