Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,581,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,697,000 after purchasing an additional 78,513 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,568.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 580,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 564,827 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 146,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 57,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,712,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,729,000 after buying an additional 90,425 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 32,399 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWBI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

NWBI traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,582. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO William W. Harvey sold 13,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $193,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO William W. Harvey sold 13,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $193,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas M. Schosser purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $99,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,663.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,885 shares of company stock valued at $306,645. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.