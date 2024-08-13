Notcoin Price Down 10.9% This Week (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Notcoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Notcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $134.51 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,491,025,349 tokens. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,491,025,349.1078. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01107481 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $175,614,370.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars.

