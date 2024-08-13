Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.18.

NU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NU from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. NU has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NU will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

