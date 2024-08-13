NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 7.4%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 2,174,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,040,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 56.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuScale Power news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,323 shares in the company, valued at $266,539.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the first quarter worth $53,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

