Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.3 %

NXP stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

