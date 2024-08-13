NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 5%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.68 and last traded at $114.48. 115,934,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 451,597,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,320,723 shares of company stock valued at $631,994,141 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

