Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,576,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 7,958,484 shares.The stock last traded at $57.27 and had previously closed at $58.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after buying an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,687,000 after purchasing an additional 532,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,910,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 53.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,450,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,398,000 after buying an additional 503,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,568,000 after purchasing an additional 483,422 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.