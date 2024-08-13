Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.94 and last traded at $133.72. 752,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,338,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.35 and its 200 day moving average is $125.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

