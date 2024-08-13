Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,321,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,675,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,522 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,900,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,519 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3,242.4% during the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,180,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after buying an additional 1,144,894 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 34.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,488,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 4.2 %

OGN traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.28. 924,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,056. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.