OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Short Interest Up 800.0% in July

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTC Markets Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OTCM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592. OTC Markets Group has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average is $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $553.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $27.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

