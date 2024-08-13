OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Short Interest Up 800.0% in July

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTCM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592. OTC Markets Group has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average is $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $553.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $27.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

