Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.67). On average, analysts expect Outlook Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTLK opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.71. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $32.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

