Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Short Interest Update

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the July 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance
Shares of ECOW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.00. 10,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,477. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $103 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87.
Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend
Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile
The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.