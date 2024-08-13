Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Short Interest Update

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the July 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of ECOW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.00. 10,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,477. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $103 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.6184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%.

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

