Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading 7.3% Higher

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.86 and last traded at $12.72. Approximately 729,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,150,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $886.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 6.44.

In other news, CRO Yahav Yulzari sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $184,026.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 288,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,223.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Yahav Yulzari sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $184,026.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 288,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,223.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Avital Pardo sold 11,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $183,643.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 433,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,499 shares of company stock valued at $565,108 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,273,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth about $781,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 221,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 58,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

